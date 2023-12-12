RECAP: Motor City Cruise Come Up Short In Late Rally Against Sioux Falls Skyforce 110-106

The Motor City Cruise finished the Winter Showcase with a loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise concluded the Winter Showcase with a 110-106 loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce. A two-game winning streak has been snapped by the Cruise in Tuesday's afternoon matchup.

Motor City found themselves to Sioux Falls by as many as 23 points. The Skyforce opened the game with a 15-0 first-quarter run to establish their own momentum. The contest was tied in the fourth quarter but the Cruise couldn't wrestle the lead away.

The Cruise walked into the contest shorthanded without three key players. This was the fourth straight game with the Cruise playing without their leading scorer Jared Rhoden due to a sore back. Nate Roberts was inactive as well due to back soreness and Treveon Graham did not play to rest his hurt shoulder.

Justin Champagnie led all scorers in Tuesday's game with 35 points through 39 minutes. The Sioux Falls forward was one of two players on his team with a double-double pulling down 16 rebounds. Nikola Jovic had the other double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Buddy Boeheim filled in the starting lineup for the Cruise and led them in scoring with 25 points. David Nwaba was right behind him dropping 24 points of his own. Tosan Evbuomwan stuffed the stat sheet once again for the Cruise with 17 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

Motor City Cruise vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce By the Numbers

Largest Lead: Cruise – 0 Skyforce – 23

Rebounds: Cruise – 44 Skyforce – 62

Defensive Rebounds: Cruise – 29 Skyforce – 48

Turnovers: Cruise – 9 Skyforce – 22

Steals: Cruise – 14 Skyforce – 6

Buddy Boeheim: 25 points, 9-22 FGs, 5-14 3-point FGs

David Nwaba: 24 points, 10-15 FGs, 7 rebounds

Tosan Evbuomwan: 17 points, 7-14 FGs, 9 rebounds

What's Next?

The regular season continues for the Cruise on Friday, December 15 when they take on the Indiana Mad Ants on the road.