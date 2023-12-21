RECAP: Motor City Cruise Lose Consolation Game Against Mexico City Capitanes 115-100

The Motor City Cruise moved down to 9-7 after losing to Mexico City Capitanes in the Winter Showcup Finale.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Winter Showcase Cup Tournament has ended for the Motor City Cruise after losing 115-100 to the Mexico City Capitanes. The Cruise have now dropped to 9-7 after their back-to-back losses in the tournament.

Motor City fell into an early deficit in the first quarter when Mexico City finished the period with a 34-18 lead. They fell even lower by halftime with a closing first-half score of 67-48. The closing moments of the fourth quarter went back and forth but ended with the Capitanes as winners by double figures.

The Cruise struggled defensively after allowing 66 points in the paint and 28 fast break points. They also allowed Mexico City to shoot an efficient 51.6% from the field. The Capitanes also created issues for the Cruise defensively as they forced 22 turnovers.

Nathan Knight scored 28 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his first start for the Cruise. Tosan Evbuomwan put together a double-double of his own with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Jared Rhoden was forced to wear a mask after getting knocked in his nose last game. He scored 15 points in 37 minutes for Motor City.

Motor City Cruise vs. Mexico City Capitanes By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 36 Capitanes – 66

Rebounds: Cruise – 55 Capitanes – 38

Steals: Cruise – 5 Capitanes – 12

Turnovers: Cruise – 22 Capitanes – 10

Nathan Knight: 28 points, 6-9 FGs, 10 rebounds

Tosan Evbuomwan: 24 points, 10-13 FGs, 17 rebounds

Jared Rhoden: 15 points, 6-18 FGs, 5 rebounds

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise are off for the next five days until they play against the Windy City Bulls. They return back to the Wayne State Fieldhouse next Wednesday for their first home game in nine days.