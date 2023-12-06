RECAP: Motor City Cruise Prevail Again Over the Cleveland Charge 111-100

The Motor City Cruise improved to 7-3 after defeating the Cleveland Charge once again.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise continue their winning momentum with another earned victory against the Cleveland Charge 111-100. Motor City is also 2-0 over the Charge in the Winter Showcase.

This was the second straight game without Jared Rhoden for the Cruise. Rhoden sat out again to rest his ailing back. The Cruise also played without Treveon Graham due to shoulder soreness. Motor City was still able to manage a victory without their two key forwards.

There was a special presence in the audience tonight spectating the Cruise and Charge at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, and Kevin Knox spent their night off watching the Cruise game inside the arena.

Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Kevin Knox in the house at the @MotorCityCruise game 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/v2vKcFVuZt — Eric Vincent (@IAmEricVincent) December 6, 2023

Cleveland got off to a quick first-quarter start leading 10-3 out the gate. The Cruise responded in the second quarter outscoring the Charge 28-17 putting them in a 53-48 lead. Motor City adjusted to a few different flurries by Cleveland but ended up victorious despite the fight.

Michigan native Emoni Bates had another standout performance leading all scorers with 32 points. Pete Nance also made an impact for Cleveland scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

The Cruise put together another balanced scoring attack with five different players scoring in double figures including three players with at least 20 points. Stanley Umude was recalled from the Detroit Pistons and led the team in scoring with 23 points. Jontay Porter added a beneficial influence on the game scoring 21 points. Zavier Simpson had another big night with 20 points, six rebounds, and, six assists.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Cleveland Charge By the Numbers

Rebounds: Cruise – 52 Charge – 30

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 19/37 Charge – 10/31

Assists: Cruise – 23 Charge – 15

Steals: Cruise – 7 Charge – 16

Turnovers: Cruise – 26 Charge – 12

Stanley Umude: 23 points, 7-11 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs

Jontay Porter: 21 points, 8-12 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Zavier Simpson: 20 points 8-17 FGs, 6 assists

What's Next?

The Cruise are on a four-day break until their next game. Sunday they are scheduled for a road matchup against the Windy City Bulls at 6 P.M.