RECAP: Motor City Cruise Return to Winning Ways Defeating the Cleveland Charge 101-92

The Motor City Cruise returned home for a much-needed victory against the Cleveland Charge.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise returned to their winning ways by defeating the Cleveland Charge 101-92. After losing their first game of the season on Wednesday against the Indiana Mad Ants, the Cruise went back to the play style that previously kept them in the winning column. The victory improved Motor City's record to 5-1 on the regular season.

The Charge held control of the lead through much of the first quarter. Motor City tightened up on defense and seized the lead by halftime with a score of 56-46. Each team went on runs of their own in the second half, but the Cruise locked up the victory with some crucial buckets in the closing minutes.

After struggling with interior production against the Mad Ants, the Cruise were active in the paint against the Charge. Motor City outrebounded Cleveland 52-34 which includes 13 on the offensive side.

A lot of attention in the game was focused on the hometown return of Emoni Bates. Plenty of fans in the crowd showed up in support of the former Eastern Michigan Eagle and he tried putting on a show to lead the Charge. Bates led all scorers in the game with 29 points.

Jared Rhoden took charge for the Cruise scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in 45 minutes. Zavier Simpson scored 23 points while dishing nine assists for the Motor City. Jontay Porter and Tosan Evbuomwan continued to be impactful for the Cruise combining for 33 points, 22 rebounds, and five blocks.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Cleveland Charge By the Numbers

Rebounds: Cruise – 52 Charge – 34

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 13 Charge – 4

Assists: Cruise – 26 Charge – 15

Jared Rhoden: 25 points, 9-21 FGs, 10 rebounds

Zavier Simpson: 23 points, 10-23 FGs, 9 assists

Jontay Porter: 17 points, 7-16 FGs, 12 rebounds

Tosan Evbuwomwan: 16 points, 6-10 FGs, 10 rebounds

David Nwaba: 12 points, 5-9 FGs, 4 rebounds

What They're Saying?

“That's personal for our group. You're coming to our home floor and everything is about an outsider. They took that to heart. That's a good player over there man. He's legit. Long, athletic, he gets that thing up quick and that translates to real league opportunities. Really proud of the way our group handled that, took that, and used that in a positive way as far as our competition. Proud of our guys for the fight they put up for 48 minutes.” Jamelle McMillan on the crowd attention for the hometown return of Emoni Bates

Just not staying too high or not too low on yourself. I've been believing in my work, trusting my abilities. My teammates and my coaches do a great job of encouraging me to be myself and continue to produce that way.” Jared Rhoden in response to his play after earning G-League Player of the Week honors

What's Next?

The Cruise are off for the next two days until their next home matchup next Tuesday against Sioux Falls Skyforce at 7 P.M.