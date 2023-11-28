RECAP: Motor City Cruise Suffer Astonishing Loss Against Sioux Falls Skyforce 145-127

Motor City Cruise's defensive struggles led to their second regular season game of the 2023-24 season.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

Tuesday night's loss for the Motor City Cruise came in ugly fashion against the Sioux Falls Skyforce with a final score of 145-127. The Cruise lost control of their first-half lead in the second quarter and never regained control after. The Skyforce outscored the Cruise 41-22 in the second quarter where they seized the momentum of the matchup.

Motor City had issues defensively as the Skyforce averaged a miraculous 57% shooting from the field and 63% from three. At the center of that offensive explosion was a 42-point eruption by Alondes Williams. The Skyforce guard shot 15-25 from the field in 45 minutes of action.

The Cruise had each of their two-way players active in tonight's matchup. Malcolm Cazalon returned to the court after battling an illness last week. Stanley Umude has been on assignment with the Detroit Pistons for the majority of the season but suited up for the Cruise tonight. Zavier Simpson delivered four assists which put him at 46 total assists in November. He also set a record for the most assists by a Cruise player in the month of November.

Umude led the Cruise in scoring with 28 points in 32 minutes. Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points off the bench for the Motor City in 22 minutes of action. Seven different players scored in double-digits for the Cruise.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce By the Numbers

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 45/97 Skyforce – 55/96

Three Point Shooting: Cruise – 14/37 Skyforce – 17/27

Blocks: Cruise – 12 Skyforce – 6

Stanley Umude: 28 points, 10-19 FGs, 5 rebounds

Buddy Boeheim: 21 points, 8-14 FGs, 5-10 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15 points, 6-9 FGs, 4 rebounds

What's Next?

The Motor City Cruise return to action against the Wisconsin Herd this Thursday at home. The game will tip off at the Wayne State Fieldhouse at 7 P.M.