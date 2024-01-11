RECAP: Motor City Cruise Suffer First Home Loss 112-103 to Osceola Magic

The Motor City Cruise lost the second of a back-to-back against the Osceola Magic at home.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise dropped their first home loss of the regular season against the Osceola Magic 112-103. Thursday night's matchup was a follow-up back-to-back after the Cruise defeated the Magic on Tuesday.

The rematch played out in the favor of the Magic at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. Motor City struggled with their interior resistance against Orlando all night. The Cruise allowed a season-high 72 points in the paint to the Magic. Orlando also earned an advantage on the glass outrebounding the Motor City 52-38.

The Cruise also were not their usual self with their cohesive ball movement. Motor City averages 25 assists a night but dished out 18 on only 35 made field goals.

Two-way player and Cruise leading scorer for the season Jared Rhoden was limited to a quiet scoring performance. Rhoden was held to a season-low 9 points on 2-11 shooting. The November G-League Player of the Month averages 20.4 points per game.

Zavier Simpson led the scoring charge for the Cruise with an NBA G-League career-high 32 points on 13-22 shooting from the field. Stanley Umude led the Cruise in bench scoring with 17 points in 33 minutes. Tosan Evbuomwan was right behind Umude with 15 points of his own.

Motor City Cruise vs. Osceola Magic By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 40 Magic – 72

Rebounds: Cruise – 38 Magic – 52

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 7 Magic – 16

Assists: Cruise – 18 Magic – 25

Zavier Simpson: 32 points, 13-22 FGs, 8 rebounds

Stanley Umude: 17 points, 5-8 FGs, 2-4 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15 points, 5-9 FGs, 2 rebounds

Malcolm Cazalon: 13 points, 4-7 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise‘s next four games are all at home at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. They are now preparing for the first of a back-to-back matchup against the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday at 7 P.M.