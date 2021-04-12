Recent trade means one suitor likely remains for Detroit Red Wings G Jonathan Bernier

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NHL Trade Deadline is today at 3 p.m. EST and when it comes to the Detroit Red Wings, a player that continues to be mentioned in trade talks is G Jonathan Bernier.

There has been plenty of talk about Bernier being dealt to a contender but that idea took a bit of a hit on Sunday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs traded the Calgary Flames for G David Rittich.

As noted by Ryan Hana, with the Maple Leafs getting Rittich, the last remaining team who would be interested in Bernier is the Washington Capitals.

Nation, do you think Bernier gets traded today?

Seems like it's down to the Capitals for Bernier, in terms of possible/likely landing spots. #LGRW — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) April 12, 2021