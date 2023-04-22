Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, a highly touted quarterback in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, recently had the worst score in the S2 cognition test that was given to QB prospects, which has led to concerns about his draft stock. An anonymous NFL executive even labeled him a bust. With teams already showing concern, it remains to be seen where he will land come draft night.

Why it Matters

Stroud, who was Ohio State's star quarterback in 2022 and a Heisman Trophy finalist, may be in trouble as he had the worst score on the S2 cognition test. With the draft fast approaching, Stroud's draft stock may take a hit, and some teams are already showing signs of concern.

Key Points

Stroud had the worst score on the S2 cognition test.

Many believe that Stroud will be the next quarterback off the board after Bryce Young.

An anonymous NFL executive labeled Stroud a bust due to his S2 cognition test score.

Teams are already showing concern about Stroud's draft stock.

‘Red Alert' could cause C.J. Stroud to drop in 2023 NFL Draft

Here is what a couple of NFL executives said about Stroud and his low S2 score:

“Stroud scored 18, That is like red alert, red alert, you can’t take a guy like that. That is why I have Stroud as a bust.” He said, “That in conjunction with the fact, name one Ohio State quarterback that’s ever done it in the league.”

“That was my concern with him,” another executive said. “His personality is just sort of calm and mellow and laidback, and that’s the way he plays. You look at how Bryce Young plays and how Stroud plays, I don’t see how anyone can look at those two play football and you’d want that guy (Stroud) over Young.”

Bottom Line – Stroud's Future Uncertain

Stroud's future in the NFL is uncertain. While he has shown promise on the field, his poor performance on the S2 cognition test has caused concern for some teams. It remains to be seen where he will land come draft night, but it's clear that his draft stock has taken a hit. Personally, I have been saying that Stroud would be a hard pass for me, and this just makes that opinion stronger.