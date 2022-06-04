Red Wings 2008 Stanley Cup locker room celebration [Video]

On this day in 2008, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 to clinch another Stanley Cup, their 11th in franchise history and fourth Cup in 11 seasons.

The Wings won the game 3-2 on goals by Brian Rafalski, Valtteri Filppula, and the eventual game-winner from Henrik Zetterberg. And arguably one of the more iconic scenes in recent Detroit sports history is seeing goaltender Chris Osgood sprawl out in an attempt to deflect the puck and disrupt a last-chance shot from Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin as time expired.

Enjoy this video showing the final seconds as the Wings clinched their fourth Stanley Cup in 11 years.

June 4th, 2008, 14 years ago today: a heart-stopping final few seconds before the Detroit Red Wings won their 4th Stanley Cup in 11 years. 🐙 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/vHJCUGPyex — Winged Wheel Podcast (@WingedWheelPod) June 4, 2022

Detroit Red Wings celebrate in locker room

The Red Wings earned their 11th Stanley Cup in franchise history on this date in 2008 with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh.

And as always, the celebration that followed featured plenty of champagne and beer! Take a look back at the festivities that followed the 2008 win!

These were the days, let’s hope the Red Wings get to celebrate like this again in the not too distant future.

Let’s go Red Wings!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

