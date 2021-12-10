Red Wings announce roster move prior to matchup with Avalanche

Right after calling him up, they’ve sent him right back down.

The Detroit Red Wings have returned gritty defenseman Luke Witkowski back to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins:

For fans hoping to see Witkowski take the ice after Danny DeKeyser’s less than stellar minus-five rating in the two games he’s played in since returning to the lineup, they’ll have to wait.

