Red Wings Backup Goalie Dilemma: Stick with Hellberg or Bring Back Nedeljkovic?

The Detroit Red Wings tonight dropped their second straight game as they lost to the Ottawa Senators 6-2. Now the question arises, is it time for a change backing up Ville Husso?

Red Wings Goalies by the numbers in 2022-23:

Earlier in the year Alex Nedelkovic was the backup goalie for the Red Wings and was expected to share time with Husso for the starting goalie spot, more of a 1A/1B situation. After the start, Nedeljkovic had fans questioning if it was time for Magnus Hellberg to be the backup. Now with the Red Wings in the middle of a playoff chase the question has arisen again is it time to make a change to the backup spot for the Wings?

- Advertisement -

Ville Husso has earned the clear-cut number-one option for the Red Wings this season

Husso has a 23-14-5 record in 2023.

Husso posts a .907 save percentage.

Husso posts a 2.83 Goals Against Average.

Hellberg is 4-5-1 in 2023

He's posted a .900 save percentage

His GAA is 2.90

Ned is 2-4-2 in 9 games played this season

He has a .880 save percentage

His goals against average is 4.09.

Red Wings backup options

Nedeljkovic and Hellberg are both viable options for the Red Wings but Hellberg did not look good against Ottawa. Hellberg's numbers this season for Detroit are 4-5-1 with a .900 save percentage and a 2.90 Goals Against Average. Nedeljkovic was placed on waivers and then sent to Grand Rapids earlier this season to get more time. With his time in Grand Rapids Nedeljkovic has played in 18 games posting a 9-6-2 record with a .911 save percentage and a 2.81 Goals Against Average.

So, the question is with the Red Wings having four more back-to-back games, is it time for Nedeljkovic to come back and be the backup and help the Red Wings win games and potentially help them make the playoffs?