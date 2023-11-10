Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde furious at officials over non-call

Head coach Derek Lalonde furious at officials after they didn't penalize Montreal for injuring Austin Czarnik!

While it's not common to witness Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde expressing dissatisfaction with the on-ice officials during his media sessions, he didn't hesitate to voice his displeasure after last night's 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. Lalonde did not hold back in his criticism, particularly emphasizing what he believed should have been a major infraction on the part of the visiting Habs.

What happened?

In the late stages of the third period, Red Wings forward Austin Czarnik found himself pushed into the corner by Montreal defenseman Jordan Harris, resulting in a forceful collision with the boards. Czarnik, slow to rise, made his way directly to the locker room and did not rejoin the game. Notably, no penalty was assessed for the incident.

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was fuming afterward

Despite the penalty issued to goaltender James Reimer in overtime, ultimately leading to the game-winning goal, Lalonde's primary source of frustration stemmed from the absence of an official's call on the Czarnik incident.

“(I'm) more concerned about the player's safety, on Czarnik with five minutes left, and he gets barreled into the boards,” Lalonde said. “It was a classic push on the hip and he's (Czarnik) out for the rest of the game. Could have broken his (Czarnik's) leg. (Referee) Brandon (Blandina) decides not to call that. I'm more disappointed in that one. Harris could have hurt him seriously. I'm glad it sounds like he (Czarnik) might be okay.

“That's the one (penalty) that I was disappointed in.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings suffered a 3-2 defeat in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. During the third period, forward Austin Czarnik sustained an injury after being forcefully pushed into the boards by Jordan Harris, with no penalty called on the play. Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde voiced his frustration with the absence of a penalty in his postgame remarks.

Bottom Line: It unfortunately was a missed call

The Red Wings have a legitimate reason to feel aggrieved about the non-call on the Czarnik incident. However, the unfortunate reality is that despite having four distinct power play opportunities, they were unable to capitalize on them. In contrast, Montreal seized their chances with the man advantage.

For Detroit to return to the win column, it's crucial that they rediscover the effectiveness of their power play, reminiscent of their early-season success.