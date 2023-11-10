Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde furious at officials over non-call

Head coach Derek Lalonde furious at officials after they didn't penalize Montreal for injuring Austin Czarnik!

Head coach Derek Lalonde furious at officials after they didn't penalize Montreal for injuring Austin Czarnik!

While it's not common to witness Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde expressing dissatisfaction with the on-ice officials during his media sessions, he didn't hesitate to voice his displeasure after last night's 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena. Lalonde did not hold back in his criticism, particularly emphasizing what he believed should have been a major infraction on the part of the visiting Habs.

Detroit Red Wings players NHL Playoff Projections

What happened?

In the late stages of the third period, Red Wings forward Austin Czarnik found himself pushed into the corner by Montreal defenseman Jordan Harris, resulting in a forceful collision with the boards. Czarnik, slow to rise, made his way directly to the locker room and did not rejoin the game. Notably, no penalty was assessed for the incident.

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde was fuming afterward

Despite the penalty issued to goaltender James Reimer in overtime, ultimately leading to the game-winning goal, Lalonde's primary source of frustration stemmed from the absence of an official's call on the Czarnik incident.

“(I'm) more concerned about the player's safety, on Czarnik with five minutes left, and he gets barreled into the boards,” Lalonde said. “It was a classic push on the hip and he's (Czarnik) out for the rest of the game. Could have broken his (Czarnik's) leg. (Referee) Brandon (Blandina) decides not to call that. I'm more disappointed in that one. Harris could have hurt him seriously. I'm glad it sounds like he (Czarnik) might be okay.

Derek Lalonde

“That's the one (penalty) that I was disappointed in.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Red Wings suffered a 3-2 defeat in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.
  2. During the third period, forward Austin Czarnik sustained an injury after being forcefully pushed into the boards by Jordan Harris, with no penalty called on the play.
  3. Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde voiced his frustration with the absence of a penalty in his postgame remarks.

Bottom Line: It unfortunately was a missed call

The Red Wings have a legitimate reason to feel aggrieved about the non-call on the Czarnik incident. However, the unfortunate reality is that despite having four distinct power play opportunities, they were unable to capitalize on them. In contrast, Montreal seized their chances with the man advantage.

For Detroit to return to the win column, it's crucial that they rediscover the effectiveness of their power play, reminiscent of their early-season success.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?