Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Red Wings F Dylan Larkin says don’t vote for him for All-Star game

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is arguably the face of the team, and is widely regarded amongst the fan base and media as the next captain of the franchise that hasn’t had a player wear the “C” for the second straight campaign.

Embed from Getty Images

One would think that he’d be a prime candidate for this year’s All-Star game in St. Louis – however, it sound as though he’d rather be catching some R&R.

Fans might remember that Red Wings legends Nicklas Lidstrom and Pavel Datsyuk were infamously suspended by the NHL in 2009 for a game for declining to participate in the All-Star festivities in order to rest, despite being voted in by the fans.

