Red Wings F Dylan Larkin says don’t vote for him for All-Star game

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin is arguably the face of the team, and is widely regarded amongst the fan base and media as the next captain of the franchise that hasn’t had a player wear the “C” for the second straight campaign.

One would think that he’d be a prime candidate for this year’s All-Star game in St. Louis – however, it sound as though he’d rather be catching some R&R.

Red Wings' Dylan Larkin on possibly being fan-voted to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game: "Please don’t vote. I like the days off more.” — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 31, 2019

Fans might remember that Red Wings legends Nicklas Lidstrom and Pavel Datsyuk were infamously suspended by the NHL in 2009 for a game for declining to participate in the All-Star festivities in order to rest, despite being voted in by the fans.