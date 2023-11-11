Red Wings F Robby Fabbri credits mental strength after scoring twice

Robby Fabbri credits mental strength after netting a pair of goals this afternoon, helping the Detroit Red Wings to victory.

Despite not being the most aesthetically pleasing win, the Detroit Red Wings managed to break their eight-game streak without scoring first. The result was a 5-4 triumph over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena, with forward Robby Fabbri contributing significantly with a pair of goals. For Fabbri, his success today can be attributed to both his physical and mental toughness.

Detroit grabbed the early lead, lost it, and took it back

The Red Wings took an early lead in the 1st period with Lucas Raymond netting his 5th goal of the season. Shortly after, Fabbri added to the tally with his second goal of the year, marking his first since the game against New Jersey on October 12.

Although the Red Wings found themselves trailing after three goals from Columbus, they mounted a comeback. Alex DeBrincat, showcasing his sniper skills, scored his 10th goal, followed by a goal from Daniel Sprong, his 4th of the season.

“We could have managed our game a little bit better, a little too easy offense for them with a few breakaway looks and odd-man (rushes), but for the most part, our compete was excellent and we got what we deserved,” said head coach Derek Lalonde.

In the decisive 3rd period, Fabbri once again found the back of the net, securing the game-winning goal.

Robby Fabbri credits mental strength for his success

Fabbri has unfortunately faced the challenge of enduring numerous injuries throughout his career, and this season has seen him sidelined for several contests already.

“It's not something I'm proud to say I have the experience in, but I think it's just a mental battle more than physical, and I've done it a few times so I know where to keep my mind at and it helps keep my body ready,” he said.

What exactly went into preparing for his reinsertion into the lineup this afternoon?

“A lot of skating,” he said. In my 1st game back in New York, I was a little step behind, but that was to be expected after being out for a month. It's on me to get myself ready and that's what I did this week.”

Bottom Line: On to Sweden

The Detroit Red Wings are set to embark on an international journey for a duo of divisional clashes against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, scheduled in Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series.

Their matchup with the Senators is slated for Thursday, followed by a game against the Maple Leafs on Friday. Detroit presently boasts a 3-2 record against divisional rivals this season.