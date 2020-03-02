Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman discusses NHL general manager meetings

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is in Florida along with his fellow NHL general managers to discuss rules and other issues involving the game.

He chatted briefly with NHL Network insider E.J. Hradek about some things that are being discussed in the meetings:

“It was a good discussion with some updates on some things and talked about a few important issues,” he explained. “Not headline issues, but there were a lot of interesting things to talk about. I don’t expect there to be major changes to the new NHL.

“After the 2005 lockout, there came huge changes to the game, and things are generally really good. Hockey is good, things are doing well. On TV, the game is great and exciting. It’s more about maybe or maybe not tweaking some things.”

Of course, one of the main issues being discussed was the procedure each team has for emergency goaltender use. The hockey world gained some massive exposure last month when a 42 year-old zamboni driver was called upon to man the net for the Carolina Hurricanes during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs – and earned the win!

“It doesn’t happen very often,” Yzerman said. “I think it’s a great story, I think the process that we go through and each situation is different. We could potentially tweak it a little bit to make sure the goaltender is an employee of the Maple Leafs or has ties to them. If it had gone the other way, there’d be a lot more questions about it, but it’s a really neat story.”