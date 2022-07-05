Red Wings HC Derek Lalonde divulges Detroit celebrity he must meet

When the 2022 regular season came to an end, it did not take too long for the Detroit Red Wings to announce that they were moving on from (now former) head coach, Jeff Blashill. Now, the Red Wings have officially hired Blashill’s replacement and his name is Derek Lalonde.

Lalonde, who is 49, was previously an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning, so Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is very familiar with him and what he brings to the table.

After the hiring, Yzerman had the following to say about Lalonde:

“I’m very pleased to announce Derek as our new head coach,” Yzerman said. “He has proven himself as an excellent coach at every level and has spent the last four seasons in the National Hockey League as part of a very successful program in Tampa Bay. We feel he is ready to take the next step in his career as the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.”

Red Wings HC Derek Lalonde reveals Detroit celebrity he must meet

On Tuesday, Derek Lalonde joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 the Ticket and he revealed the Detroit celebrity that he wants to meet.

From 97.1 the Ticket:

“In time, man, all I want to do is meet Kid Rock — and I want Kid Rock to like me,” said Lalonde. “That’s probably going to have to happen when we translate into some W’s.”

“We did it for (Cooper) and it’s Charles Barkley. Or the ESPN guys come when their shift’s done out West. I’m not even going to go there,” Lalonde laughed. “It’s not who I am. But man, Kid Rock, I want to meet him, but I want to meet him because he’s excited about what we’re doing with the Red Wings.”

Nation, if you were new to the area, which Detroit celebrity would you most want to meet? Do you agree with Derek Lalonde that Kid Rock is the answer?

