Red Wings top pick Marco Kasper confirms where he will play in 2022-23

There has been some speculation that Marco Kasper, who was selected by the Detroit Red Wings with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, could play in the OHL during the 2022-23 season, despite what his dad previously stated in an interview (see below).

But Kasper himself put an end to that speculation by confirming on Instagram that he will be playing for Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

In case there was still any doubt, Marco Kasper confirmed on his instagram that he will be playing in Rögle next season. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/6XZYhDtpdh — Jay (@hwcJay) July 17, 2022

The 2022 NHL Draft is officially a wrap and with the No. 8 overall pick, the Detroit Red Wings selected C Marco Kasper out Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

There are plenty who believe that Kasper could contribute to the Red Wings as a rookie but according to his father, Peter Kasper, he will not be playing in Detroit during the upcoming season.

During a recent interview with Albert Kurka of Krone.at, Marco Kasper’s father said that his son still has a contract with Rögle BK and it is almost certain that is who he will play for during the 2022-23 season.

Translation via George Malik of The Malik Report:

The forward should continue to play in Sweden’s top league with Rogle next year.

“It’s 99% determined, we’ve spoken to Detroit about it briefly as well. He still has a contract there,” explains dad and ex-national team player Peter Kasper.

According to Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, who spoke to the media after selecting Kasper at No. 8, he views him as a player who can fit in their top-6. That being said, Yzerman, who is very calculated, did not give a specific timetable as to when fans should expect to see Kasper as a regular in the Red Wings lineup.

“Well, he probably can play all three forward positions, but we drafted him as a counterman,” Yzerman said. “We think he has underrated skill and has the ability to play in our top 6. One day, I can’t tell you if it’s next year or if it’s the year after, but we have high hopes for him and we are very excited to pick him.”

Nation, does it bum you out a bit that Marco Kasper likely will not play for the Detroit Red Wings during the 2022-23 season or is this something that you already expected would be the case?

