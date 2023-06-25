Reese Olson pumped after ‘awesome’ 1st career win for Detroit Tigers

Reese Olson will remember Friday night's game at Comerica Park for the rest of his life, as he picked up his first career win and helped the Detroit Tigers to a big win over their division rival Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers picked up

It was a bloop single from Zach McKinstry that would score two runs for the Tigers that made the difference on the score sheet, while Eric Haase started the party with a single to center field.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 33-42, while the division-leading Twins dropped to the .500 mark at 39-39.

Reese Olson's 1st MLB win was a memorable performance

Needless to say, Olson's first win at the Major League Baseball level will remain with him always.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said. “It's awesome. It's what you dream of as a little kid. First getting called up and then getting your first win.”

He would rack up nine strikeouts, with five of them employing the use of the slider.

“Since the start of this year, I've been throwing (the slider) hard and that's been the biggest thing,” said Olson, who had a speed variance between 83 and 87 mph on the pitch. “Just picking up the velo. I think I'm throwing it four to five mph harder than I did last year.

“I just try to rip it every time.”

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was a fan of what he saw from Olson on the mound tonight, saying that he displayed plenty of poise.

“He demonstrates so much poise and calmness and ability to get back into counts,” said Hinch. “It was really nice that he got into the game quickly and got some early outs and then did a great job of just settling in and pitching tonight.”

Wrapping It Up: The Tigers can pick up another valuable win today

The Tigers and Twins will return today at Comerica Park for the series finale, a game that was re-scheduled time-wise owing to expected inclement weather in the area.

Can the Tigers pick up yet another valuable win?