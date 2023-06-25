Merch
Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers youngster Riley Greene checks another box 

By W.G. Brady
On Saturday, the Detroit Tigers received positive news on the injury front, with updates on pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and CF, Riley Greene. According to Chris McCosky of the Detroit News, Greene, who had been dealing with a fibula injury, participated in batting practice and straight-line sprints at full speed.

Riley Greene Detroit Tigers A.J. Hinch Miguel Cabrera

Detroit Tigers youngster Riley Greene checks another box

While there is no official timetable for his return, Greene's progress suggests that he could begin a rehab assignment in the near future. Prior to his injury, the 22-year-old outfielder was making significant contributions to the Tigers, batting .296 with a .362 on-base percentage, .443 slugging percentage, and 18 RBI in 224 plate appearances. Greene's presence is vital to both the current and future success of the organization.

Key Points

  • Greene, a young star for the Tigers, has shown progress in his recovery from a fibula injury.
  • He participated in batting practice and straight-line sprints at full speed, indicating positive strides in his rehabilitation.
  • Although there is no set timetable for his return, Greene's progress suggests a potential rehab assignment in the near future.
  • Prior to his injury, Greene had an impressive batting average of .296 with 18 RBI in 224 plate appearances.

Bottom Line – A Future Bright with Greene

Greene's progress in his recovery from injury is an encouraging sign for the Detroit Tigers and their fans. As a promising young talent, Greene's presence in the lineup brings excitement and potential to the team's offense. His contributions, both offensively and defensively, highlight his versatility and importance to the organization's present and future success. With his batting average, power, and speed, Greene has the ability to make a significant impact on the team's performance.

