Referee for Detroit Lions Divisional Round postseason game vs. Bucs announced

The Referee for Detroit Lions upcoming postseason game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been announced.

The Detroit Lions won an NFL postseason game for the first time since the 1991 season, triumphing over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday night at a sold-out Ford Field. This victory earned them the privilege of hosting another postseason game, which will be against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The officiating crew for this crucial matchup on Sunday night has now been revealed.

The referee for Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers is Bill Vinovich

The NFL has tabbed veteran official Bill Vinovich to serve as the referee for the upcoming crucial matchup at Ford Field, according to Dov Kleiman.

Football Zebras expanded on the officiating assignment, writing:

“Bill Vinovich is the referee, who is in his 18th season and 15th as referee. This is his 18th postseason assignment, including 3 Wild Card Playoffs, 7 Divisional Playoffs, 6 Conference Championships, and Super Bowls XLIX and LIV. Both of his Super Bowl assignments were as a referee.“

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Can Detroit move closer to the Super Bowl?

Ford Field is expected to be filled with another electrifying atmosphere this Sunday evening as the Lions strive to move one step closer to their first championship since 1957. A victory would propel them to the NFC Championship game against a yet-to-be-determined opponent.

The Lions and Bucs are set to kick off from Ford Field this Sunday at 3:00 PM. Television coverage will be provided by NBC, and the game will also be streamed on Peacock and Fubo.