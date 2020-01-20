24.8 F
Monday, January 20, 2020
Report: 76ers, Lakers among teams interested in trading for Derrick Rose

By Ryan Griffin

Report: 76ers, Lakers among teams interested in trading for Derrick Rose

Ryan Griffin
My name is Ryan, I'm the Pistons editor for DSN. My hobbies include listening to better music than you and watching unhealthy amounts of Always Sunny.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose is garnering a lot of interest around the league as the NBA trade deadline approaches.

Haynes notes the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers among teams who have expressed interest in the former MVP, but interestingly there does not seem to be a desire from Rose to leave Detroit any time soon.

Rose would be a late holiday gift for any team looking to add scoring and ball distribution off the bench. In his last 10 games, Rose is averaging almost 23 points and six assists a game on 53% shooting.

