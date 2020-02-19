Report: Andre ‘The Diva’ Drummond may have helped force John Beilein out of Cleveland

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach John Beilein are expected to officially part ways as early as Wednesday.

There have been rumblings for some time now that Beilein was not fitting in with the Cavaliers, which does not make the news very surprising.

- Advertisement -

Early this morning, Jason Lloyd from 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland says that former Detroit Pistons C Andre Drummond, who was just traded to the Cavs, made it clear that if Beilein was back, he was gone after this season. Lloyd also said that Drummond indicated that the situation in Cleveland was worse than what he experienced in Detroit

.@ByJasonLloyd on @923TheFan just now says Andre Drummond, in two short weeks with #Cavs, had already made it clear that if Beilein was back, he was gone after this season and that this was a worse situation than in Detroit. Side note, he shares an agent with Kevin Love. — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) February 19, 2020

- Advertisement -

I am sorry, but anyone who has every covered John Beilein, worked for John Beilein, or played for John Beilein, has nothing but good things to say about him. Maybe the NBA was not the right fit for him, but Drummond is a diva and to think he will fit in anywhere is laughable.