Report: Bally Sports Detroit could face shutdown

Based on the latest report, it appears a real possibility that Bally Sports Detroit could face shutdown at the conclusion of this regular season.

It's disappointing news for fans who depend on Bally Sports Detroit for their favorite teams. If Diamond Sports Group, under Sinclair Inc., indeed proceeds with its intentions to likely close after the 2024 regular season, it could present a challenge for enthusiasts supporting the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings, and Pistons, as they might have to seek out alternative ways to catch their teams in action.

Diamond Sports Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this year

It was earlier this year when Diamond Sports Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to its inability to cover a $140 million interest payment linked to an $8.6 billion debt, while claiming only $426 million cash available on hand.

The report initially came via Detroit News writer Tony Paul

An excerpt from today's piece from Tony Paul of The Detroit News, who was the first to cover this story in detail:

“The reason: Bally Sports Detroit's uncertain future — more specifically, that of BSD's parent company, Diamond Sports Group, which said Wednesday that it doesn't see a path forward to continuing broadcasting Major League Baseball, NBA and NHL games beyond the end of the 2024 MLB regular season.

Bloomberg reported the outlook for Diamond Sports Group, citing comments from the company's lead attorney. Attorney Andrew Parlen, for Diamond, told Bloomberg that the company could liquidate in 2024 if it can't find financial stability to keep broadcasting games of dozens of professional sports teams.

Diamond Sports Group's portfolio includes Bally Sports Detroit, which broadcasts the lion's share of regular-season games for the Tigers, Pistons and Red Wings

A message left with leadership at Bally Sports Detroit was referred to the parent company, which didn't immediately respond Thursday. A message left with the Ilitch organization wasn't immediately returned Thursday.”

Bally Sports Detroit underwent a rebrand from Fox Sports Detroit in 2021. It started airing Detroit sports games in the mid-1990s following the conclusion of Pro-Am Sports System (PASS).

In the past, there have been discussions and rumors surrounding the possibility of an Ilitch Family-led network.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Red Wings, Tigers, and Pistons showcase their local television games on Bally Sports Detroit, owned by Diamond Sports Group. Reports suggest a potential shutdown of Diamond Sports Group's operations after the 2024 regular season. Bally Sports Detroit rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit in 2021 and has been the hub for Detroit sports events since the mid-1990s.

Bottom Line: A new company to emerge?

Right now, there's no word on any potential new companies that would pick up the broadcasts of local Detroit sporting events should the worst happen with the Diamond Sports Group.

Until then, stay tuned for any upcoming further developments concerning the future of Bally Sports Detroit.