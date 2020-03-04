38 F
Detroit Lions News

Report: Coronavirus cancels one of first NFL related events

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

If you have been following the news, you have certainly noticed that more and more events are either being canceled or modified because of the coronavirus.

Embed from Getty Images

Now it looks like one the first NFL related events has been canceled as San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert announced on Wednesday that he will not attend a signing at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Mostert noted he has a young child and a baby on the way and that he has to put his family first.

Comments

