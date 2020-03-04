Report: Coronavirus cancels one of first NFL related events

If you have been following the news, you have certainly noticed that more and more events are either being canceled or modified because of the coronavirus.

Now it looks like one the first NFL related events has been canceled as San Francisco 49ers RB Raheem Mostert announced on Wednesday that he will not attend a signing at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Mostert noted he has a young child and a baby on the way and that he has to put his family first.

One of the first NFL cancellations due to the coronavirus….. https://t.co/lRMzfhYhX8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2020

