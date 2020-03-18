Report: Detroit Lions signing former Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year, $21 million contract with $14 million guaranteed.

Trufant, who is 29, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In 97 career games (97 starts), he has 13 interceptions and 79 passes defended.

In 2019, Trufant had a career-high four interceptions in just nine games.

CB Desmond Trufant was the No. 3 available FA CB by @PFF. Trufant has earned a 70.0+ OVR grade in 6 of his 7 years in the NFL (2018, 69.5)

His 89.9 COV grade since 2013 ranks T-14th among CBs and has 71 forced incomp. (12th), 12 were dropped INTs

But dealt with injuries in 2019 https://t.co/7ckBh5BxAa

