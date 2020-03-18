38 F
Detroit
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions signing former Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant

By Don Drysdale


Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions are signing former Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl CB Desmond Trufant to a 2-year, $21 million contract with $14 million guaranteed.

Trufant, who is 29, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

In 97 career games (97 starts), he has 13 interceptions and 79 passes defended.

In 2019, Trufant had a career-high four interceptions in just nine games.

Now that the Lions have a capable No. 1 CB, you can bet they will be working hard to trade Darius Slay.

Comments

