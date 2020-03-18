Report: Detroit Lions trading Darius Slay to Philadelphia Eagles

According to reports, Darius Slay has played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform as he is being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Josina Anderson just reported that there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework of a 3-year extension as part of a trade that would send Slay to the Eagles.
I'm told there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework of a 3-year extension as part of a trade that would send CB Darius Slay to the #Eagles, per source.
— ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020
- Advertisement -
Nation, what are your initial thoughts?
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -