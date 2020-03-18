38.8 F
Report: Detroit Lions trading Darius Slay to Philadelphia Eagles

By Don Drysdale


According to reports, Darius Slay has played his final game in a Detroit Lions uniform as he is being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Josina Anderson just reported that there are ongoing discussions right now regarding the framework of a 3-year extension as part of a trade that would send Slay to the Eagles.

Nation, what are your initial thoughts?

