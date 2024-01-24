Report: Detroit Lions will not be Bringing Back Duce Staley

As the Detroit Lions gear up for what may be their offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's final game(s) with the team, there has been plenty of speculation as to who will fill his role. Duce Staley, previously part of head coach Dan Campbell's coaching staff in 2021 and 2022 before leaving for the Carolina Panthers, has been a speculated candidate for the position. However, a recent report from Josina Anderson indicates that Staley will be joining the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, thus ruling out a return to the Lions.

The Report

According to a report from Josina Anderson, Staley has notified the New York Jets that he will be joining the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, which also means he will not be returning to the Lions.

I’m told Duce Staley informed the #Jets he’s expecting to join the Cleveland #Browns, per source. pic.twitter.com/SjawWNwq6y — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 24, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Coaching Changes Ahead: With Ben Johnson likely departing for a head-coaching role, the Lions are in search of a new offensive coordinator. Staley's New Direction: Duce Staley, once considered a potential candidate for the Lions OC position, will join the Cleveland Browns coaching staff. Speculation Settled: Staley's move to the Browns ends speculation about his return to the Lions, where he previously served under Dan Campbell.

The Bottom Line: Adapting to Change

The Detroit Lions' preparation for a coaching reshuffle is a crucial aspect of their strategic planning for future seasons. Duce Staley's reported move to the Browns closes a chapter of speculation and opens the door for the Lions to seek out new talent to lead their offensive strategy. This period of change is an opportunity for the team to evaluate and reinforce their coaching staff, ensuring that they continue to build a competitive and resilient team in the league. The focus now shifts to identifying and securing the right talent to guide the Lions' offense into the next chapter of their journey.