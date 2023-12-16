Report: Detroit Pistons expected to be active at NBA Trade Deadline

The Detroit Pistons, amidst a challenging stretch with 22 consecutive losses, are gearing up for significant action at the NBA Trade Deadline. According to James Edwards of The Athletic, league sources indicate that Detroit is poised to be a key player in the trade market, with a specific focus on bolstering their forward lineup. This move is seen as a strategic effort to turn around their fortunes and inject new vitality into the team.

The Report

Here is what James Edwards wrote about the Detroit Pistons being expected to be active at the trade deadline.

League sources tell The Athletic that Detroit is expected to be active in the trade market over the next few weeks and are eying a forward. One player I’m hearing that the Pistons are interested in, as is the rest of the league, is Toronto’s OG Anunoby. However, it’s possible Detroit will wait to see if it can land Anunoby in the open market next summer — the two-way wing has a player option for next season that he’ll most certainly decline — and avoid giving up some of its young players. Tobias Harris, who is an unrestricted free agent after this season, is another name the Pistons could target sooner rather than later if he becomes available before the NBA’s February trade deadline.

Several possibilities could arise over the next month and change, but Detroit is in the market for a forward, per league sources.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line – Pistons on the Hunt for Talent

One thing is for sure, considering they have no chance of making the playoffs in 2023-24, any move the Pistons make absolutely must be about building for the future. With that being said, if they did add some talent before the deadline, the remainder of the season could be much more bearable to watch.