Report: Detroit Tigers in discussions to restructure contract of Eduardo Rodriguez

If you thought it was a foregone conclusion that Eduardo Rodriguez was going to opt out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers, you may want to pump the brakes. According to a report from MLB insider Jon Morosi, “The Tigers and Eduardo Rodriguez's agent remained in discussions Friday about potentially restructuring his contract.” Morosi noted that Rodriguez has until the Saturday deadline to exercise his opt-out clause.

Why it Matters

Rodriguez finds himself at a crossroads as the crucial decision looms: should he opt out of the remaining three years and $49 million of his deal by this Saturday? Previous reports suggested his intentions to explore free agency once again, marking his second stint in the market. The 30-year-old southpaw inked his deal with Detroit two years ago, following a noteworthy six-season run with the Boston Red Sox. While his initial year in the Motor City had its ups and downs, Rodriguez made an impressive comeback during the 2023 season, delivering a career-best performance over 26 starts. Tigers fans eagerly await his decision with bated breath, as it could have a significant impact on the team's future.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers are currently engaged in discussions with Eduardo Rodriguez's agent regarding a potential restructuring of his contract, as reported by MLB insider Jon Morosi. Rodriguez faces a Saturday deadline to decide on exercising his opt-out clause. Rodriguez, who initially seemed poised to opt out of his contract, now finds himself at a crossroads. The decision centers around whether he should forgo the remaining three years and $49 million on his current deal to explore free agency for the second time in his career. The 30-year-old left-handed pitcher joined the Tigers two years ago after a successful six-season stint with the Boston Red Sox. Despite a rocky first year in Detroit, Rodriguez rebounded in 2023 with an outstanding season, posting a career-best performance over 26 starts.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

The Detroit Tigers' ongoing discussions with Eduardo Rodriguez's agent have introduced a surprising twist to the previously expected opt-out scenario. As the deadline approaches, Rodriguez faces a pivotal choice that could impact his future, the Tigers' plans, and the team's fan base, who eagerly await the resolution of this contract saga.