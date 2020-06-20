Report: Detroit Tigers to train at Comerica Park due to COVID-19

According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, Major League Baseball teams, with the exception of the Toronto Blue Jays, will train at their home stadiums due to COVID-19. The Blue Jays would likely train in Dunedin, Florida because of the current travel restrictions that Canada has in place.

From Detroit Free Press:

MLB has had at least 12 major-league players and staff members test positive for COVID-19, and on Friday decided to immediately shut down all spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida, a high-ranking official with direct knowledge of the decision told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity since MLB had not released a formal statement.

The timing of the outbreak comes at a time when MLB is scheduled to resume spring training in the next two weeks. Commissioner Rob Manfred is expected to mandate a season on Monday if the owners and players don’t reach an agreement. The owners want a 60-game season, while the players are seeking a 70-game season.

The previous plan was to have all MLB teams train in either Arizona or Florida.

Nation, do you think a 2020 Major League Baseball season will end up happening?