Detroit Tigers News

Report: Former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff banned from San Francisco Giants World Series reunion

By Arnold Powell

Report: Former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff banned from San Francisco Giants World Series reunion

According to a report from The Athletic, former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff has been banned from the San Francisco...
Arnold Powell

According to a report from The Athletic, former Detroit Tiger Aubrey Huff has been banned from the San Francisco Giants 10-year World Series Championship reunion.

From The Athletic:

“Earlier this month, we reached out to Aubrey Huff to let him know that he will not be included in the upcoming 2010 World Series Championship reunion. Aubrey has made multiple comments on social media that are unacceptable and run counter to the values of our organization. While we appreciate the many contributions that Aubrey made to the 2010 championship season, we stand by our decision,” the Giants said in a statement emailed to The Athletic when asked specifically if Huff would be invited to the reunion.

When reached via phone by The Athletic on Monday afternoon for his view of the Giants’ decision and statement, Huff expressed his displeasure.

“Quite frankly, shocked. Disappointed. If it wasn’t for me, they wouldn’t be having a reunion,” Huff said. “But if they want to stick with their politically correct, progressive bullshit, that’s fine.”
SourceThe Athletic
ViaThe Athletic
