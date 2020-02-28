Report: GMs believe Matthew Stafford wants out of Detroit

According to a report from Michael Silver, some GMs and coaches around the NFL believe Matthew Stafford wants the Detroit Lions to move on from him.

Finally, in my @nflnetwork segment, I said this in reference to the Matthew Stafford trade rumors: some GMs and coaches around the league believe Stafford is the one who wants the Lions to move him… an interesting twist on this story. Stay tuned. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 28, 2020

- Advertisement -

The Detroit Lions have made it clear that they are not trying to trade Stafford but could Stafford actually be the one who wants to be traded?