Report: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions ‘far apart’ on a new contract

Heading into the 2023 NFL free agency tampering period, many believed that it would not take too long for the Detroit Lions to announce a contract extension with RB Jamaal Williams. Well, two days have passed, and a contract has not been announced. According to a report from Tyler Dunne, Willams and the Lions are “far apart on a deal.” Dunne noted several teams, including the Bills, Bengals, Panthers, and Bears, are in the mix. Apparently, the hold-up at this point is the running back market, as the top RBs have not yet signed.

Key Points

Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions are reportedly far apart on a contract extension, despite expectations that a deal would be announced quickly during the 2023 NFL free agency tampering period. According to a report from Tyler Dunne, several other teams, including the Bills, Bengals, Panthers, and Bears, are also interested in signing Williams. The delay in Williams' contract negotiations may be due to the overall market for running backs, as other top RBs have not yet signed deals.

Why it Matters for Jamaal Williams and Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that D'Andre Swift would be the Lions' RB 1 for the season. But, as you know, Swift was unable to stay healthy, and it was Williams who stepped up in a very big way. In fact, he rushed for over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career while breaking Barry Sanders‘ franchise record of 17 rushing touchdowns. The hope was that Williams and the Lions would be able to get a contract done quickly, but that has not been the case.

Bottom Line: It's not looking good for Williams and the Lions

- Advertisement -

the Detroit Lions and RB Jamaal Williams are currently “far apart on a deal,” as reported by Tyler Dunne. While many expected a contract extension to be announced during the 2023 NFL free agency tampering period, several teams seem to be in the mix for Williams, including the Bills, Bengals, Panthers, and Bears. The running back market may be the hold-up, as the top RBs have yet to sign. Williams had an impressive 2022 season, stepping up when D'Andre Swift was unable to stay healthy and breaking Barry Sanders' franchise record for rushing touchdowns. However, a contract extension with the Lions has not been announced.