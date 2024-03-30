Josh Reynolds Contract with Broncos: A Financial Breakdown

Josh Reynolds Contract Details Make Much More Sense Than Original Report

Analyzing the financials of Josh Reynolds‘ move from the Detroit Lions to the Denver Broncos sheds light on the nuances of his contract. Initially reported as a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, the actual terms are more modest. Reynolds’ contract with the Broncos is a two-year, $9 million agreement, with only $4.5 million guaranteed. The reduced guaranteed money and the option for an early exit suggest that the Lions’ decision to let Reynolds go was financially driven, and they will likely look toward the NFL Draft to find a replacement for his role as a No. 3 wide receiver.

Contract Breakdown: Josh Reynolds’ Broncos Deal

Josh Reynolds‘ contract with the Denver Broncos is structured as follows: (Via Over The Cap)

Total value: Two-year, $9 million

Guaranteed money: $4.5 million

This structure provides the Broncos with an option to release Reynolds after the first year with minimal financial repercussions, as only $1 million of guarantees remain in 2025. The contract’s flexibility is a strategic move by the Broncos, allowing them to reassess Reynolds’ fit with the team after a season without committing to a full two-year term.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Josh Reynolds‘ contract with the Denver Broncos is a two-year, $9 million deal with $4.5 million guaranteed. The contract’s structure allows the Broncos flexibility for future roster decisions. The Detroit Lions may have been motivated by financial considerations in allowing Reynolds to leave, eyeing the NFL Draft for a replacement.

The Bottom Line – Strategic Moves in Free Agency

The details of Josh Reynolds‘ contract with the Denver Broncos reveal a calculated approach to free agency, emphasizing financial flexibility and strategic roster management. For the Detroit Lions, the decision to part ways with Reynolds underscores the importance of aligning financial commitments with team needs and future plans. As I wrote prior to the start of the offseason, bringing back Reynolds was highly unlikely because the Lions can get a player in the NFL Draft at a much cheaper price.