Detroit Tigers home run celebration for 2024 will make you hungry [Video]

The Detroit Tigers home run celebration for 2024 is a promotion for Little Caesars Pizza.

Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Blasts His 1st Home Run of 2024 [Video]

Riley Greene cuts the White Sox lead in half by blasting his first home run of 2024.

Coming down to the wire: Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for 3/30

Our Detroit Red Wings rooting guide for today includes several key matchups that carry massive Stanley Cup Playoffs implications.
W.G. Brady

Josh Reynolds Contract with Broncos: A Financial Breakdown

Lions Notes

Josh Reynolds Contract Details Make Much More Sense Than Original Report

Analyzing the financials of Josh Reynolds‘ move from the Detroit Lions to the Denver Broncos sheds light on the nuances of his contract. Initially reported as a two-year deal worth up to $14 million, the actual terms are more modest. Reynolds’ contract with the Broncos is a two-year, $9 million agreement, with only $4.5 million guaranteed. The reduced guaranteed money and the option for an early exit suggest that the Lions’ decision to let Reynolds go was financially driven, and they will likely look toward the NFL Draft to find a replacement for his role as a No. 3 wide receiver.

Detroit Lions predicted to lose Josh Reynolds Contract

Contract Breakdown: Josh Reynolds’ Broncos Deal

Josh Reynolds‘ contract with the Denver Broncos is structured as follows: (Via Over The Cap)

  • Total value: Two-year, $9 million
  • Guaranteed money: $4.5 million
Josh Reynolds Contract,Josh Reynolds

This structure provides the Broncos with an option to release Reynolds after the first year with minimal financial repercussions, as only $1 million of guarantees remain in 2025. The contract’s flexibility is a strategic move by the Broncos, allowing them to reassess Reynolds’ fit with the team after a season without committing to a full two-year term.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Josh Reynolds‘ contract with the Denver Broncos is a two-year, $9 million deal with $4.5 million guaranteed.
  2. The contract’s structure allows the Broncos flexibility for future roster decisions.
  3. The Detroit Lions may have been motivated by financial considerations in allowing Reynolds to leave, eyeing the NFL Draft for a replacement.
Denver Broncos Denver Broncos are benching Russell Wilson

The Bottom Line – Strategic Moves in Free Agency

The details of Josh Reynolds‘ contract with the Denver Broncos reveal a calculated approach to free agency, emphasizing financial flexibility and strategic roster management. For the Detroit Lions, the decision to part ways with Reynolds underscores the importance of aligning financial commitments with team needs and future plans. As I wrote prior to the start of the offseason, bringing back Reynolds was highly unlikely because the Lions can get a player in the NFL Draft at a much cheaper price.

Our Detroit Red Wings Rooting Guide for this evening features a single game, but a critical one in the Stanley Cup Playoffs chase.
This NFL Draft trade would result in the Detroit Lions landing a top WR prospect and losing Malcolm Rodriguez.
An ex-Jacksonville Jaguars employee sentenced for disgusting acts.
Dan Campbell explains that the Lions must will things to happen.
Rod Wood says Detroit Lions talked to Cameron Sutton after learning about the warrant out for his arrest.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

