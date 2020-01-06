Report: Matt Patricia to interview Patriots coach for Lions defensive coordinator job

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, Matt Patricia will interview New England Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema regarding the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator opening.
Nation, would you approve of this hire?
