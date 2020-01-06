32.8 F
Report: Matt Patricia to interview Patriots coach for Lions defensive coordinator job

By Arnold Powell

Report: Matt Patricia to interview Patriots coach for Lions defensive coordinator job

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, Matt Patricia will interview New England Patriots defensive line coach Bret...
Report: Dallas Cowboys to hire Mike McCarty as head coach

According to various reports, the Dallas Cowboys gave agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their next head...
NHL commentator says Red Wings are in a “dangerous place psychologically” under Jeff Blashill

It isn't a secret that the Detroit Red Wings are unfortunately terrible this season. With last night's 4-2 loss...
Arnold Powell

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, Matt Patricia will interview New England Patriots defensive line coach Bret Bielema regarding the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator opening.

Nation, would you approve of this hire?

