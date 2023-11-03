Report: Michigan Football Fires Conor Stalions

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

BREAKING: Michigan Football Fires Conor Stalions.

According to a report from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the University of Michigan has fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions. Stalions was previously suspended with pay during the NCAA's investigation into in-person scouting.

Who is Conor Stalions?

Connor Stalions, who is a retired U.S. Marine Corps captain, and was previously an off-field analyst for the Michigan Football team, has recently come under scrutiny as a “person of interest” in an NCAA investigation, as reported by ESPN. Despite his classification as a “low-level staffer,” Stalions plays a crucial role in the NCAA's football program probe, known for his ability to decipher opponents' signals by analyzing television copies of their games. Notably, he has been photographed standing next to former Michigan defensive coordinators during games, which raised questions about his involvement.

Stalions suspension by Michigan with pay on October 20th led to the emergence of additional photos and videos showing him in proximity to important figures on the Michigan sideline. Furthermore, reports have emerged alleging that Stalions purchased tickets for games involving various Michigan opponents, including potential playoff opponents, further deepening the investigation's intrigue.

Michigan sign stealing

Bottom Line: He Gone!

The firing of Connor Stalions, a retired Marine captain and Michigan Football's off-field analyst, amid an NCAA investigation, underscores the significance of his role in deciphering opponents' signals. This development raises questions about the extent of his involvement and highlights the depth of the ongoing probe into his actions, which may have far-reaching consequences for both him and the University of Michigan's football program.

