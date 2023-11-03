Report: Michigan Football Fires Conor Stalions

According to a report from Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the University of Michigan has fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions. Stalions was previously suspended with pay during the NCAA's investigation into in-person scouting.

Who is Conor Stalions?

Connor Stalions, who is a retired U.S. Marine Corps captain, and was previously an off-field analyst for the Michigan Football team, has recently come under scrutiny as a “person of interest” in an NCAA investigation, as reported by ESPN. Despite his classification as a “low-level staffer,” Stalions plays a crucial role in the NCAA's football program probe, known for his ability to decipher opponents' signals by analyzing television copies of their games. Notably, he has been photographed standing next to former Michigan defensive coordinators during games, which raised questions about his involvement.

Stalions suspension by Michigan with pay on October 20th led to the emergence of additional photos and videos showing him in proximity to important figures on the Michigan sideline. Furthermore, reports have emerged alleging that Stalions purchased tickets for games involving various Michigan opponents, including potential playoff opponents, further deepening the investigation's intrigue.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The University of Michigan has fired recruiting analyst Connor Stalions, as reported by Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports. Stalions was previously suspended with pay during an NCAA investigation into in-person scouting. Stalions, a retired U.S. Marine Corps captain and off-field analyst for Michigan Football, became a “person of interest” in the NCAA investigation due to his unique role in deciphering opponents' signals by analyzing TV copies of their games. Despite being categorized as a “low-level staffer,” Stalions' suspension led to the discovery of additional photos and videos showing his proximity to important figures on the Michigan sideline. Allegations have also arisen regarding his purchase of tickets for games involving various Michigan opponents, including potential playoff contenders.

Bottom Line: He Gone!

The firing of Connor Stalions, a retired Marine captain and Michigan Football's off-field analyst, amid an NCAA investigation, underscores the significance of his role in deciphering opponents' signals. This development raises questions about the extent of his involvement and highlights the depth of the ongoing probe into his actions, which may have far-reaching consequences for both him and the University of Michigan's football program.