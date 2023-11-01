Report: Michigan Football used tunnel incident as motivation to humiliate Michigan State

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated clash between Michigan football and Michigan State, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and tension. Michigan arrived as the No. 2 team in the nation, while Michigan State had been grappling with a series of losses following the dismissal of their head coach.

Michigan's triumph was emphatic, a commanding 49-0 trouncing. However, the narrative surrounding the game wasn't solely about the scoreboard but also the events that had unfolded in the previous year. The Michigan Stadium tunnel incident, which had stirred controversy in 2022, had left its mark on the players' minds.

Extra Motivation

Wolverines offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, during a recent interview, revealed the significance of last year's tunnel incident as a motivator for this year's resounding win. While both teams had downplayed its influence in the run-up to the game, Keegan's honesty post-victory provided insight into the Wolverines' determination to triumph over their rivals.

“I think really, just the thing that happened last year in the tunnel, that really motivated us as well,” Keegan told reporters. “I know guys were like, ‘don't let it distract you'…'we're over it' — No, we weren't over it. We wanted to come there, you know, really beat down on them so it was nice. It was a good time.”

Trevor Keegan: "The thing that happened last year in the tunnel really motivated us. I know guys were like, 'Don't let it distract you,' things like that, 'we're over it.' No, we weren't over it. We wanted to come in there and really beat down on them. It was nice. Good time." pic.twitter.com/Zxtp1MkpNb — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 1, 2023

What About the Michigan Football Sign-Stealing?

The game's lead-up was dominated by headlines related to allegations of Michigan Football's sign-stealing practices, an investigation that overshadowed the traditional rivalry's excitement. Keegan's response to the allegations reflected a mix of resolve and frustration, emphasizing the unity and commitment within the team.

“I deleted Twitter, because there's no point having it right now,” Keegan said. “Just stay focused with the guys on the team, just keep grinding…People, they've got their opinions, they're welcome to have it, but as a team, as a leader, we're going to continue to be us.

“As a player that's been here a while, it's bothersome because we worked so hard to change this program and bring it back to where it's supposed to be. Everybody can make their allegations all they want, but the people who are in here, we know what we do, we know how we work, we know how we are as teammates. It's like a family here, so, it's whatever at this point.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Football's 49-0 win against Michigan State was fueled by motivation from the 2022 tunnel incident. While the tunnel incident was downplayed in the pre-game, it played a significant role in the players' mindset. Trevor Keegan, a Michigan Football offensive lineman, opened up about the incident post-victory and addressed allegations of sign-stealing, highlighting the team's unity

Bottom Line: A Rivalry's Resilience

As the dust settles on another chapter of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, it's evident that the dynamics between these teams extend far beyond the gridiron. The intensity of the past and present incidents, as revealed by Trevor Keegan's candid comments, underlines the enduring nature of this rivalry, which will continue to captivate fans and players alike.