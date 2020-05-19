Report: Michigan overseas basketball game vs. Kentucky rescheduled

This coming December, the Michigan basketball team was scheduled to travel to London to take on Kentucky in a rare overseas college basketball game.

According to multiple reports, that game has been postponed and will now take place in 2022.

The Naismith Memorial of Fame will announce this week the Kentucky-Michigan game, set Dec. 6 for The O2 Arena in London, will be pushed back to Dec. 2022. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 19, 2020

Michigan and Kentucky were scheduled to play in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky in 2022 so one would think that the two teams could end up playing there in 2020 instead but that has not yet been announced.