Report: Mother to 3 of Floyd Mayweather’s children found dead

By Arnold Powell

Report: Mother to 3 of Floyd Mayweather’s children found dead

According to a report from TMZ, Josie Harris, who is the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr., was found dead...
Arnold Powell

According to a report from TMZ, Josie Harris, who is the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather Jr., was found dead at her home on Monday night.

From TMZ:

Josie Harris — who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather — was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night … TMZ Sports has confirmed.
Law enforcement sources tell us … officials were called to the home around 9:30 PM and when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Harris unresponsive in her car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. We’re told there does not appear to be any foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation as opposed to a homicide probe.While they were dating, Mayweather and Harris had a rocky relationship. In fact, Mayweather was convicted and spent 2 years in prison for attacking Harris in 2010.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Josie Harris.

SourceTMZ
ViaTMZ
