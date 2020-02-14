8.3 F
MSU News

Report: New Michigan State HC Mel Tucker makes decision on Mark Dantonio’s assistants

By Don Drysdale

MSU News

Report: New Michigan State HC Mel Tucker makes decision on Mark Dantonio’s assistants

On Wednesday, Michigan State introduced Mel Tucker as their next head football coach. During Tucker's introductory press conference, he was...
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings give up four 3rd period goals in four minutes, lose 4-1

As has happened so many times this season, the Detroit Red Wings had a good start to a game...
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Oilers Zack Kassian karate kicks Lightning player with skate [Video]

We have seen some disgusting plays in hockey over the years and this one ranks towards the top of...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Wednesday, Michigan State introduced Mel Tucker as their next head football coach.

During Tucker’s introductory press conference, he was asked about a timeline for hiring his assistants and if he had made a decision regarding any of the coaches who assisted former MSU head coach Mark Dantonio.

Tucker said that things would come together rather quickly and according to a report, Tucker will not retain any of Dantonio’s assistants.

From Detroit Free Press:

The assistant coaches not being retained are defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, defensive backs coach Paul Haynes, defensive ends coach Chuck Bullough, offensive coordinator Brad Salem, quarterbacks coach Dave Warner, offensive line coach Jim Bollman, wide receivers coach Don Treadwell and tight ends coach Mark Staten. Bollman changed his Twitter bio on Thursday night to “former coach.”

Two other Dantonio assistants have found new jobs: Terrence Samuel is the new wide receivers/passing game coordinator at UNLV, while defensive tackles coach Ron Burton reportedly has been hired by Indiana.

Source: Chris Solari
Via: Detroit Free Press
Previous article: Red Wings give up four 3rd period goals in four minutes, lose 4-1

