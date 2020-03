On Sunday morning, news broke that NFL players voted to approve the proposed CBA, which means there will be football through the 2030 season.

Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the salary cap for the 2020 season has been released and it is a bit lower than the expected $200 million.

So the salary cap for 2020 is 198.2 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

- Advertisement -

The salary cap will rise each year over the length of the new CBA.