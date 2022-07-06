Riley Greene explains ‘key’ to winning after Tigers beat Guardians for third straight time

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers won their third consecutive game on Tuesday as they defeated the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park by a score of 11-4.

Greene was 2-for-5 in the game with a pair of rocket doubles and three RBIs as he raised his batting average to .274 and his OPS to .787.

Greene has been been a real sparkplug for the Tigers since making his MLB debut as he has now reached base in 15 0f his first 16 games, becoming the first Tiger to do that since Quintin Berry did it 10 years ago (2012).

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Riley Greene's impact on the Detroit Tigers

Riley Greene explains ‘key’ to winning

Following the offensive outburst by the Tigers, Riley Greene spoke to reporters and explained what he believes is the key to success for a lineup.

“I’m going to stay it 100 times: Momentum is key,” Greene said. “If one person swings it, the next person is going to swing it and the next person is going to swing it. It’s just passing it down the line.”

Riley Greene’s first double of the night came in the second inning when he roped a ball into the right-field corner, which scored Victor Reyes to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

“He left the cutter down and in a little bit,” Greene said. “I got my hands through it and kept it fair enough.”

Embed from Getty Images

For his second double of the game, Greene changed things up a bit by putting one in the left-center gap to drive in Reyes and Jeimer Candelario, giving the Tigers an 8-2 lead.

Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-3 in the game, raising his batting average up to .308 on the season, which ranked him No. 9 in the American League at the time.

Victor Reyes also contributed three hits and three RBIs, while Eric Haase added a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Drew Hutchinson, who had just been re-signed, picked up his first win of the season after giving up just one earned run in 5 1/3 innings while scattering five hits.

Riley Greene and the Tigers will take on the Guardians in their series finale on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

