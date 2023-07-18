Riley Greene makes Willie Mays-style catch after misstep [Video]

When you are as good at baseball as Detroit Tigers CF Riley Greene is, you can sometimes afford to make a little mistake and still make a huge play. That is exactly what happened on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals when Greene misread a ball before recovering nicely to make a Willie Mays-style catch.

Riley Greene makes Willie Mays-style catch

With the Tigers trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Royals PH Matt Duffy came to the plate with runners on first and second with one out. Duffy had a chance to come up with a big hit to extend the Royals lead and he almost did just that, except Riley Greene has something else in mind. Watch as Greene missteps before recovering nicely to make an over-the-shoulder, Willie Mays-style catch.

Riley Greene rarely makes a misstep like that, but he recovered nicely for an over-the-shoulder catch. pic.twitter.com/OqmBRzu9DO — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 18, 2023

The ‘Greene' Plan

Greene is seen as a cornerstone for the Tigers' future, particularly in a corner outfield position. While his aggressive style of play in center field is admired, there are concerns about the higher risk of injury in that position. Nevertheless, the Tigers have decided to keep him in center field for now but have developed a proactive plan to protect him until the end of July, following his recovery from a stress reaction in his left fibula.

The plan involves using him as a designated hitter (DH) on certain occasions, giving him scheduled days off, and maintaining some time in center field. Manager A.J. Hinch believes this approach will help him regain his form and reduce the risk of re-injury. Riley Greene fully supports the strategy and is ready to contribute in any role that helps the team.

“The biggest change for Riley post-break will be the inclusion of the (designated hitter) for him,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said last weekend, “just as a proactive way to get him back into game shape, and some scheduled days off.”

“I feel like it's not going to be a problem,” Greene said of Hinch's plan. “He's taking it slow with me, which I appreciate, so I'm just going to try to do whatever I can to help the team, whether that's DH or the outfield.”

Bottom Line: They Call Me Superman

Making highlight reel catches is something Greene has been doing on a pretty regular basis since getting called up to the Tigers during the 2022 season. He is always willing to sell out to help his team, but it sounds like the plan is to eventually move ‘Superman' to a corner outfield spot.