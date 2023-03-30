Riley Greene reminisces about Miguel Cabrera defending him as a rookie

In a recent interview, Riley Greene, the young outfielder for the Detroit Tigers, shared his memories of the first time he met the legendary Miguel Cabrera. The moment came back in 2019, shortly after Greene had been drafted by the Tigers. Cabrera came up to watch as Greene take a round of batting practice at Comerica Park. Despite being only 18 years old, Greene impressed Cabrera with his power hitting, prompting Cabrera to exclaim, “Put him in the big leagues!” Greene was thrilled to have Cabrera watching him, and the encounter left a lasting impression on him. Greene also reminisced about Cabrera defending him even though he was a rookie.

Key Points

Riley Greene recalls the first time he met Miguel Cabrera during a batting practice session in 2019.

Despite being only 18 years old at the time, Greene impressed Cabrera with his power hitting.

Cabrera encouraged Greene, shouting, “Put him in the big leagues!”

Greene later joined Cabrera on the Detroit Tigers roster.

Cabrera supported Greene, even as a rookie, by having his back on questionable umpire calls.

The encounter left a lasting impression on Greene.

Big Picture: Miguel Cabrera's impact on Riley Greene will be a lasting one

The story of Greene's encounter with Cabrera highlights the importance of mentors in the world of baseball. For young players like Greene, meeting a seasoned veteran like Cabrera can be a life-changing experience. It can inspire them to work harder and strive for greatness. It can also give them a sense of belonging and help them navigate the challenges of being a rookie in the big leagues. Mentors like Cabrera can offer guidance, support, and encouragement to young players, helping them to develop their skills and reach their full potential.

Bottom Line: Encounters win an Icon can last forever

- Advertisement -

Sharing stories of encounters with baseball icons like Cabrera can be inspiring and uplifting for fans and players alike. It reminds us of the magic and excitement of the game, and the importance of having role models and mentors to guide us along the way. For young players like Greene, these encounters can have a major impact, helping them to build confidence, develop their skills, and achieve their dreams.