Detroit Tigers‘ manager, AJ Hinch is emphasizing the importance of Miguel Cabrera‘s role on the team as Cabrera enters the final season of his career. Hinch recognizes Cabrera's invaluable contribution to the team and wants to make sure that he is portrayed as a regular player and not just a ceremonial one. The Tigers need Cabrera to continue to perform and produce in order to stay competitive.

AJ Hinch is ‘very sensitive' to how Miguel Cabrera is portrayed

Cabrera, one of the most decorated players in baseball history, is in the last year of his contract with the Detroit Tigers and has announced his retirement after this season. Tigers' manager, AJ Hinch, acknowledges the significance of Cabrera's contributions to the team and wants to ensure that he is treated as a regular player and not just a ceremonial one. Hinch emphasizes the importance of Cabrera's role in the team and wants to use him in the right way to ensure that the Tigers remain competitive.

“We need to learn as much from Miggy as we can while we have him as an active player,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “We also need Miggy to be good. Our best team needs Miggy to perform and produce and do whatever is asked of him. And he’s willing to do that.

“I am very sensitive to Miguel being portrayed as anything other than a regular player that we’re trying to use in the right way. We need to give him the right rest days and the right matchups and let him be a part of a winning team.”

Big Picture: Cabrera's legacy and impact on the game

Miguel Cabrera's legacy in baseball is unquestionable. He is one of the greatest players of all time and has achieved numerous accolades throughout his career. His impact on the game will be felt for generations to come, and his contributions to the Detroit Tigers have been well-documented, and he is a player that we will always remember.

Cabrera's Accomplishments By the Numbers

Miguel Cabrera has won two MVP awards.

He has won four batting titles.

Cabrera has 12 All-Star appearances.

He is one of just three players in the history of the game to accumulate at least 500 homers, 3,000 hits, and 600 doubles.

Cabrera has helped the Tigers to four division championships, one American League pennant, and one World Series appearance.

Cabrera's accomplishments are staggering and reflect his incredible talent and impact on the game. His achievements speak to his skill as a player and his ability to lead his team to success. Cabrera's contributions to the Tigers have been immeasurable, and his legacy in baseball is secure.

Bottom Line: Farewell to a Legend

Miguel Cabrera's retirement at the end of the season is a significant moment for the Detroit Tigers and for baseball as a whole. Cabrera's legacy and impact on the game are undeniable, and his contributions to the Tigers have been immeasurable. AJ Hinch's focus on Cabrera's role in the team reflects his understanding of the importance of Cabrera's contributions and his desire to use him in the right way to ensure the Tigers remain competitive.