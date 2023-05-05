As you have heard by now, the Detroit Lions have traded RB D'Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for draft picks. But according to a rumor from Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams, Lions GM Brad Holmes attempted to trade Swift to the Los Angeles Rams before eventually making a deal with the Eagles.

Rumor: Detroit Lions attempted to trade D'Andre Swift elsewhere

According to the rumor, Holmes called his former team, the Los Angeles Rams during the 2023 NFL Draft to attempt to trade Swift, but the Rams declined. Instead, the Lions sent Swift to the Eagles.

Bottom Line: Fresh start for Swift

Unfortunately, things did not work out for Swift with the Lions, and he will not get a fresh start with the Eagles. Swift is going into a contract year, so you can bet he will do absolutely everything in his power to stay on the field and make an impact on the Eagles' offense. If he balls out, he could land a solid contract following the season, but if he does not, he may just fade away.