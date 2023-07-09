Rumor: Dylan Crews likely head to Detroit Tigers with No. 3 pick

We are less than three hours away from the start of the 2023 MLB Draft, where our Detroit Tigers currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the opening round. According to Lynn Henning, the Tigers are likely to land Dylan Crews with that pick.

Rumor: Tigers are about to land Crews

Just before 4 p.m. ET, Henning tweeted out the following:

“Negotiations solidifying today between teams and agents at the top of tonight's MLB Draft. Looking like Wyatt Langford is going first to Pittsburgh, with Paul Skenes holding fast to a long expectation he is heading to the Nationals at two-overall. Dylan Crews, likely, to Detroit.”

Crews has been called ‘Mini Mike Trout'

If this report from Henning comes to fruition, the Tigers will land Crews, who has been referred to as, ‘Mini Mike Trout'. If you happened to tune in for the 2023 College World Series, you got an up close and personal look at Crews, who is arguably the best-hitting prospect in the draft. Let's cross our fingers and hope that Henning is correct.