Rumor: Oakland University basketball may land huge matchup for 2020

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Oakland University may land a big matchup for the 2020-21 season. That matchup is rumored to be with Xavier of the Big East conference

Paul notes that the matchup would take place this coming December. We would imagine the game would take place at Xavier but time will tell.

Hearing rumblings of a possible Oakland-Xavier hoops game in December. — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) May 22, 2020

Prior to the 2019-2020 season being cut short, Xavier had compiled an overall record of 19-13.