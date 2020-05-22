41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 22, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Rumor: Oakland University basketball may land huge matchup for 2020

Related Articles

College Sports

Detroit Lions 1st round draft pick and ex-Buckeye Jeff Okudah trolls Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions selected former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Jeff Okudah with the 3rd overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, and they're banking...
Read more
College Sports

Game of the Day: Wolverines survive Spartans rally to win 2005 matchup in OT (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
There are few games better during the college football season than seeing the two in-state rivals from the great state of Michigan go head...
Read more

According to Tony Paul of The Detroit News, Oakland University may land a big matchup for the 2020-21 season. That matchup is rumored to be with Xavier of the Big East conference

Paul notes that the matchup would take place this coming December. We would imagine the game would take place at Xavier but time will tell.

Prior to the 2019-2020 season being cut short, Xavier had compiled an overall record of 19-13.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous article5 Greatest Detroit sports championships of all-time

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!