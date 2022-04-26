Rumor suggests John Dorsey could be leaving Detroit Lions, replacement being eyed

According to a rumor floating around Twitter, John Dorsey could be departing the Detroit Lions.
On Tuesday, @DetLionsPodcast put out a rumor that Dorsey, who is a senior personnel executive for the Lions, could be on the way out and that the Lions are eyeing former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman as a replacement.
Spielman, of course, is the brother of Chris Spielman, who is a special assistant to owner Sheila Hamp.
Stay tuned as this rumor has not yet been confirmed nor denied by the team.
