Rumor suggests Julio Jones has 3 preferred trade destinations

Sharing is caring!

On Monday, Shannon Sharpe of the “Undisputed” show managed to get Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones on the phone and Jones made it pretty clear that his days in Atlanta are over.

So, where will Jones play in 2021?

According to a rumor, Jones has three preferred trade destinations including the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and Tennessee Titans.

Where do you believe Jones will play in 2021?